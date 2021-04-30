Exports to US surge 50 pct

It was followed by China at $16.8 billion, the E.U. at $12.6 billion and ASEAN at $8.8 billion.
The top exports to the U.S. included wood and furniture, textile and garment, footwear, and computers and electronics.
Experts said the prospects for exports to the U.S. are improving thanks to Vietnam's success in containing Covid-19, the U.S.-China trade tension and the recovering demand there.
China was Vietnam’s largest exporter with the value rising by 47.8 percent year-on-year to $33.1 billion, followed by South Korea, ASEAN and Japan.
Vietnam had a trade surplus of $1.29 billion in the period.
