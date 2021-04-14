Exports, imports via Lao Cai int’l border gate soar 75 percent

Exports surged 63 percent to around 406 million USD during the period, mostly yellow phosphorous, dragon fruit, mangos, watermelons, and bananas.

The province has targeted total exports-imports of around 4.6 billion USD this year, up 30 percent year-on-year.

The Lao Cai international border gate is one of eight major border economic zones receiving State budget funds for development during 2021-2025. The province is stepping up planning to expand its border economic zone to 16,000 ha, with priority given to infrastructure, investment attraction, and logistics.

The provincial customs department is improving its working efficiency to save time and costs in handling administrative procedures, realizing the Government's resolution on continuing with key measures to improve the business environment and national competitiveness in 2020 and a provincial decree on measures to boost local exports-imports.

It is also working to improve satisfaction among businesses, conduct drastic and synchronous administrative reform in various areas, and adopt modern technology to ensure the smooth operation of automated customs clearance and e-customs systems.

