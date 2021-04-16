Experts discuss post-COVID-19 global major trends, recommendations for Việt Nam

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Foreign Ministry and the United Nations in Việt Nam jointly held an international talk in Hà Nội on Thursday to discuss major global trends in the post-COVID-19 era, international experience and policy implications for Việt Nam.

Addressing the event, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn noted that after 35 years of renewal, Việt Nam now has a great ambition of becoming a developed country with high income in 2045.

The official asked participants to identify global trends that may generate opportunities for Việt Nam to make development breakthroughs, while sharing international experience and lessons in optimising post-pandemic trends for economic recovery, and proposing suitable policies for Việt Nam.

UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra mentioned rising concern about the three major crises to the globe which are climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution, which threaten the achievements and development prospects in the future.

The US-China geo-political tensions and the inequality in COVID-19 vaccine distribution may also harm multilateral cooperation, he said, expressing his impression at the fast movement to catch up with new and pioneering technologies, thus supporting the maintenance of essential services and economic activities.

According to Malhotra, the increasing inequality inside each country and among countries has become a big and worrying trend. Therefore, the reduction of inequality and the pursuing of green and resilient recovery policies are the highest targets of the UN.

He said he hopes the talk will help seek new ideas for the recovery process.

In the framework of the event, three discussion sessions were held on digital transformation, the transition of growth models towards inclusive, self-reliant and sustainable and green recovery orientations.

They also gave a number of policy recommendations to help Việt Nam tap opportunities from major global trends, thus combining outside resources with internal strengths to make breakthroughs towards realising the goals set at the 13th National Party Congress. — VNS