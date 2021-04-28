Exhibition highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s role in past general elections

The display is an activity celebrating 46 years since the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975), the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, and the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure that are slated for May 23.
It features more than 200 photos, documents, and objects showing the late leader's role in the preparation for and organization of the first general elections and the following ones.
Maj. Gen. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Deputy Chief of the Staff of Military Region 9, said the tradition of solidarity and working for the sake of the people and the country in the first NA, whose foundation was laid by President Ho Chi Minh, is one of the important prerequisites for the legislature in the 14th term, as well as in future tenures, to outstandingly perform the duties of the supreme organ of State power, helping to develop a Vietnam of prosperity and happiness.
The event will also help raise the community's awareness of their role in selecting moral, capable, and prestigious persons representing the people's aspirations and right to mastery for the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils, he added.
The exhibition will last through this May.
Source: VNA
