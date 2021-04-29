Exhibition explores fashion photography

Trang Lê, Chairwoman of Vietnam International Fashion Week, visits the "Modern Woman in Fashion" exhibition of 300 fashion photos taken by 100 Vietnamese and international photographers and designers. It is being held in HCM City until May 2. Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY – "Modern Woman in Fashion", an exhibition showcasing 300 fashion photos taken by 100 Vietnamese and international photographers and designers, has opened in HCM City.

The exhibition highlights works by famous Vietnamese fashion photographers such as Nguyễn Minh Đức, Kiếng Cận, Milor Trần, and Tang Tang, and international artists like Carlos Teixeira of Italy and Terry Richardson of the US.

The items were selected by curators from Harper's Bazaar Việt Nam from over 1,000 photos sent for the showcase.

Photos depict successful Vietnamese women in many fields such as Miss Universe Việt Nam 2017 H’Hen Niê, film producer and director Ngô Thanh Vân, and film producer and actress Trương Ngọc Ánh, as well as internationally-acclaimed models and artists.

The models wear beautiful clothing by designers and brands from all over the world, such as Nguyễn Công Trí and Lê Thanh Hòa of Việt Nam, and Chanel and Moschino.

Trần Nguyễn Thiên Hương, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Việt Nam , said: "The exhibition helps to educate people about fashion photography, especially those following a fashion career and fashion lovers in general."

"It also helps people to understand and feel the beauty and use of fashion photography, which has contributed to the development of the fashion industry in Việt Nam," she added.

The exhibition is open from 8am-5pm until May 2 at Harper's Bazaar Việt Nam at 7 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ Street in District 2. VNS