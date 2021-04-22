Ethnic minority man becomes first in his community to gain master’s degree

Giàng Seo Châu, (left) guides agricultural techniques for farmers. VNA/VNS Photo

LÀO CAI — A young Mông ethnic minority man has become the first person in his community to earn a master’s degree.

Giàng Seo Châu made great efforts in his studies to become the first master’s degree holder in Si Ma Cai District, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, and help his community develop the household economy.

The 35-year-old was born and nurtured in a poor farming family of six children in Mản Thẩn Commune, Si Ma Cai District.

His parents were illiterate and he only went to school at the age of 10, but he always knew that only by studying could he lift his family out of poverty.

Therefore, Châu was determined, every day, to travel on tens of kilometres of forest roads for many years to go to school and always try his best in studying.

His efforts paid off and after graduating from high school, he passed the entrance exams of two universities.

Châu said that when he learned he had passed the entrance exam, he burst into tears. However, his father advised him to stay home because the family did not have enough finances to support him in his studies.

After lots of efforts to convince them, his parents finally agreed to let him pursue his education.

By choosing to study at Hà Nội University of Agriculture (now Việt Nam Academy of Agriculture), he hoped to bring what he learned in the school to his homeland.

Fortunately, he was exempt from tuition fees thanks to the Government’s policy to support ethnic minority people, but to afford living expenses in Hà Nội, Châu worked many jobs like washing dishes at a restaurant, as a shipper and on farms.

After graduating from university, he went for his master’s degree.

In 2012, he got a master’s in agriculture and forestry in Hà Nội University of Agriculture and returned to his hometown, Mản Thẩn Commune, Si Ma Cai District.

He was Vice-Chairman of the communal People’s Committee for five years and helped local people start their own businesses and develop the household economy.

Châu’s efforts also contributed to making Mản Thẩn Commune the first locality in the highlands of Si Ma Cai District to complete a new rural construction programme.

In 2017 , he was elected to be the Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the communal People’s Committee.

“If I had the choice again, I would still follow the path of studying and then return to my hometown,” he said.

"I am very proud of my homeland and would like to remind young people that if they are determined and put in their best efforts, they will succeed.”

His colleague, Chairman of the Quan Hồ Thẩn Commune People’s Committee, Giàng A Phừ, said Châu offered effective instructions for local household farmers.

"These models bring about high efficiency, contributing to increasing income and ensuring local people’s lives."

With his efforts, Châu was honoured to receive the Certificate of Merit from then Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in 2016.

In 2020, Châu won third prize in the nationwide contest ‘Innovative rural youth startup project’ organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and was a delegate at the 3rd National Youth Talent Congress in Hà Nội. —VNS