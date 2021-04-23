ENV campaign helps protect wildlife in central localities

Authorities in Hue city in Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang city, and Tam Ky city in Quang Nam put an end to 86.3 percent of indications of wildlife violations, with Da Nang's rate standing at 94 percent, it reported.

Of the 1,369 inspected restaurants, bars, traditional medicine shops, pet shops, and markets, the ENV found 81 instances of regulations being violated (5.9 percent), which is much lower than the wildlife consumption ratio in Hanoi of 11 percent and Ho Chi Minh City's 8 percent in the 2017-2018 period.

Of note, authorities in the three localities handled 88.7 percent of violations reported during the campaign period, which was higher that the figure recorded in Hanoi (65 percent) and HCM City (82 percent).

The rate of response from authorized agencies to reports through ENV reached 96.1 percent, revealing the efforts of the localities in combating violations of wildlife protection regulations. Da Nang was the most successful in dealing with such violations.

Bui Thi Ha, Vice Director of the ENV, said that since 2013 it has carried out a programme to assess the level of violations of wildlife protection regulations in Vietnam's major cities, aiming to eliminate wildlife trafficking and consumption around the country, thus helping evaluate the response required of authorized agencies.

The program covers 30 cities and provinces nationwide, with 16,556 facilities inspected.

Source: VNA