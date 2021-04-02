Emirates to operate special flight, marking UAE vaccination milestone

Emirates is showcasing the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme with a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard. — Photo Emirates

HCM CITY — Emirates will operate a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard, marking the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme.

On April 10, special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12am local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE and return to Dubai at 2.30pm local time.

The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE's vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates' progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft which features the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes. Passengers travelling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport's services and amenities on the ground before boarding.

Tickets for flight EK2021 will be available to UAE citizens and residents who have completed the two week period after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets can be purchased from the Emirates contact centre, Emirates sales offices in the UAE, as well as local travel agents.

Tickets are priced at AED1,000 (US$272) per person in Economy, and AED2,000 ($544) in Business Class. All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving quality of life for disadvantaged children.

As with any regular flight, customers for special flight EK2021 will be expected to arrive at check-in with their flight ticket, from 3 hours before flight departure. They will be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as vaccination certificate. All customers travelling on EK2021 will be provided pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing, free of charge. In accordance with precautionary measures, customers must observe physical distancing protocols and wear their masks throughout the journey.

The UAE is one of world's leading countries in administered vaccinations for citizens and residents, and has made four COVID-19 vaccines available for free to everyone. To date, over 8 million vaccine shots have been administered in the UAE, protecting over half of the UAE's population. To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their COVID-19 vaccine from one of the company's vaccination centres, with over 85 per cent of the airline's pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine.

