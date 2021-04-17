eMeeting – A redoubtable competitor to Zoom and Microsoft Team?

|Deputy Minister Nguyen Huy Dung lauding the achievements behind eMeeting
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that eMeeting is an ambitious product that can compete with other online meeting platforms of world tech powers such as Zoom and Microsoft Team.
He said the debut of eMeeting affirms that Vietnamese businesses can tackle challenges in realising the "Make-in-Vietnam" dream.
|Vu Ngoc Son, BKAV's vice chairman
Vu Ngoc Son, BKAV's vice chairman, said eMeeting is equipped with a nine-layer security system, ensuring the utmost in security for users during online meetings. It also has other advantages about high sound and image quality even in poor internet access.
He added that during COVID-19 in 2020, eMeeting was applied in 14 schools in five cities and provinces.
According to the MIC's Information Centre, the platform will be used for its own meetings.
By Bich Thuy
