Eleventh International Art Photo Contest launched

The contest is organized under the auspices of the International Federation of Photographic Art, the American Photographers' Association, and the Borderless Image Association.

All photographers worldwide can participate in this contest in four categories, including color photos, B/W photos, travel photos, and portraits.

Each photographer can send four photos for each category and in the digital platform. Entries must not have been awarded or exhibited in other competitions before.

The organizing panel plans to present 97 prizes to the top photos.

Entries should be submitted before 0:00 am on August 1 on the website www.contestvn.vn.

The awarding ceremony and an exhibition are slated for this October.

