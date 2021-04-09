Electricity demand shoots up in sizzling HCM City

HCM City – Electricity consumption has been spiking in HCM City amid the ongoing heat wave as more and more air-conditioners are turned on.
The average daily demand in March was 78.75 million kilowatt-hours, more than 40 per cent higher than in February and 3.89 per cent higher year-on-year, according to the HCM City Power Corporation.
It exceeded 80 million on many days as temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius.
On March 24, when it was especially hot, demand skyrocketed to 86 million kilowatt-hours.
Bùi Trung Kiên, deputy general director of the corporation, said people are switching on more and more electronic devices to cool themselves off.
Air conditioners, already one of the most power-thirsty household appliances, have to work harder in high temperatures, consuming more power, he said.
Households are expected to consume around 36 per cent more electricity in April than March.
Power demand in April, May and June is expected to be higher than last year at 97 million kilowatt-hours.
The corporation advised customers to monitor their electricity usage and conserve power to avoid large spikes in electricity bills.
The southern provinces have been caught in a heat wave since the start of March. HCM City has been experiencing temperatures of 34-37 degrees Celsius, and they are expected to peak in April and May.
Children and seniors are especially at risk of heat-related illnesses and respiratory diseases caused by the increased use of fans and air-conditioners.
People are urged to protect themselves from direct sunlight when outdoors. – VNS
