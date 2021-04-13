Election-related preparation work must ensure transparency and efficiency: NA chairman

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ speaks at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has requested that the election-related preparation work must ensure continuity, transparency and efficiency.

He made the statement at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) held in Hà Nội on Monday.

The NEC should organise the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and direct the election of People’s Council deputies at all levels in a manner that ensures democracy, in line with laws as well as being safe and economical.

"Delegates who are chosen to the NA or People's Council at all levels are outstanding ones, truly representing the people's ownership so that the upcoming May 23 election day will really be a big festival for the entire population," Hue said.

Preparations for the upcoming election have been actively carried out across the country including the establishment of electoral bodies, the issuance of guiding documents especially personnel work, promoting communication about the election, settlement of complaints and denunciations related to the elections as well as ensuring security, order and safety for the election.

There is not much time left for the election of the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for 2021-2026 tenure but a huge amount of work lies ahead, he said.

At the meeting, the NEC heard a report on the establishment and supervision of inspection teams of the NEC in the first and second phases. A report on the preparation for the third consultation conference and the adjustment of members of the commission or consideration of personnel of sub-committees, Chief of Office of NEC was also submitted at the meeting.

N ew President of VFF Central Committee named

Đỗ Văn Chiến, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), has been assigned as President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure (2019-2024).

The VFF Central Committee held a meeting in Ha Noi on Monday to discuss the appointment of its President and additional members to its Presidium.

All in attendance agreed to assign Chiến as a member of the VFF Central Committee and its Presidium, and President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure.

His predecessor, Politburo member Trần Thanh Mẫn, was recently elected Vice Chairman of the 14th NA.

In his inauguration address, Chiến said the VFF should push ahead with performing its duties in the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 term.

He called on people from all social strata nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to continue upholding the tradition of great solidarity, actively support patriotic emulation movements launched by the VFF, and capitalise on opportunities and advantages to weather the challenges and join the entire Party, people, and army in developing a strong and prosperous Viet Nam and helping all people enjoy a prosperous and happy life.

Born on November 10, 1962, Chiến is from the Sán Dìu ethnic minority group. He served as Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the VFF in the 2019-2024 tenure since March 31 this year.

All participants at the meeting also agreed to add eight people to the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure. — VNS