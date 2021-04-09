Easter lilies in full bloom in Tây Tựu Village

HÀ NỘI — Tây Tựu Village in Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội is dubbed the "capital" of a variety of flowers in the city, including Easter lilies.

The flowers are watered to retain their freshness before being cut for sale. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

In recent days, farmers in the village have been seen busy harvesting Easter lilies, which are called “the flower of April” as they bloom in the month every year.

However, the crop this year bloomed about a month earlier than usual. Easter lilies started to bloom and be ready to be harvested at the beginning of March.

The aerial view of the fields of Easter Lilies. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

According to Nguyễn Thị Sâu, a 38-year-old farmer in Tây Tựu Village, Easter lilies are normally planted in August and September but it takes from three to four years to harvest the flowers.

Easter lilies are tied in bunches and taken to the local markets for sale. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

They are favoured by local people because they are easy to take care of, demand low investment and can be replanted. With proper care, a single stalk can produce up to three to four flowers.

"The price this year is more reasonable than last year. My family started to harvest the flowers in early March. The price is higher on the first and 15th day of the lunar months," Sâu said.

A farmer in Tây Tựu Village harvests Easter lilies to sell to traders and at the local market. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

The wholesale price is about VNĐ160,000 – 180,000 (US$7-8) per bundle of 100 flowers while the retail price is about VNĐ200,000 ($9) per bundle of 100 flowers.

"Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been under control so the price of Easter lilies has not declined as much as the period before Tết (Lunar New Year)", she added. VNS