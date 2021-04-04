E-commerce supply chain, not rescue campaigns, will help farmers

Hanoi plans to develop an app to sell farm produce and organize an e-commerce supply chain in an effort to build a close link among producers, logistics and e-commerce service providers.

Under the newly released 2021 e-commerce development plan, Hanoi authorities will continue utilizing modern technologies to create business models.

The plan aims to promote online shopping and non-cash payments, gradually change consumers' habits and shopping behaviors, accelerate the application of e-commerce in enterprises' production and business activities, and encourage startups in e-commerce.

Hanoi has set many goals for e-commerce development in 2021: revenue from B2C e-commerce will account for 8 percent of total sales of goods and consumer services in the city; and 45 percent of local population will shop online shop, and the city will maintain the high position in EBI (E-Business Index).

The city aims to raise the non-cash payment ratio in e-commerce to 40 percent and 60 percent for goods transactions on websites and apps with electronic bills. It is expected that 70 percent of e-commerce websites will have online ordering, and 40 percent of small and medium enterprises will carry out business activities on e-commerce marketplaces.

In addition, 85 percent of essential service providers (electricity, water, telecommunication and others) will use electronic contracts with consumers.

The entire farm produce production-supply chain of the city will join the electronic information system using QR Codes for product traceability.

The Hanoi People's Committee is also encouraging startups in online tourism, digitizing tourism destinations with 3D transactions and virtual reality technology, and developing cross-border e-commerce marketplaces and human resources for e-commerce.

To reach the goals, it is necessary to build supply chains and give maximum support to agricultural products.

The city will continue improving the e-commerce market at chonhaminh.gov.vn, where safe farm produce id sold, and apps on mobile platforms. A website about safe farm produce in Hanoi at nongsanantoanhanoi.gov.vn connects producers, distributors and consumers.

The farm produce traceability system can be seen at check.gov.vn. QR Codes will be used in online information retrieval, online payments and tax electronic declarations.

In 2021, Hanoi will continue running the website 'ban do mua sam thanh pho Hanoi' (Shopping map of Hanoi) at bandomuasam.hanoi.gov.vn to provide solutions to searching for shopping points and automatic vending machines.

Duy Vu