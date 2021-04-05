"depa" implements first phase of Smart Economy Showcase Project

Supports Thai entrepreneurs in applying digital technologies

Expects to generate over 30 million baht with the plan to expand in six areas

Recently, Bangkok – Digital Economy Promotion Agency reveals the result of the Smart Economy Showcase Project organised in Ladphrao and Pathumwan areas having implemented more than 50 digital start-ups of 12 digital technologies. From the arranged "On Ground" and "On Cloud" activities, the project has urged entrepreneurs to apply digital technologies to uplift their businesses, resulting in over 1,000 business matchings, and generating more than 30 million baht in business value. depa aims to expand the project to six other areas.

Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of Digital Economy Promotion Agency or "depa" , shares the results of the "Smart Economy Showcase Project" implementation in Ladphrao and Pathumwan districts that has been organised with eight partners in supporting Thai entrepreneurs, SMEs, vendors, street food stalls and fresh market shops to apply digital technologies in their businesses. There are 12 digital technologies developed by 50 Thai digital start-ups who have been selected in this project. By learning from "On Ground" and "On Cloud" activities, entrepreneurs are able to deal with issues of business management, market expansion, cost saving, and revenue generation. These activities were organised with an awareness of COVID-19 safety protocols as well as the ‘New Normal’ way of living.

"The project attracted attention and interest from entrepreneurs in the two pilot areas, resulting in over 1,000 business matchings. Besides, depa has also targeted to expand the implementation to six other areas in the provinces of Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, and Lopburi. With this plan, we, depa , expect to support over 20,000 small to large entrepreneurs have access in digital technologies. The project can help entrepreneurs run their business effectively by increasing their income, reducing costs, as well as expanding their market, as we all are now in the Digital Economy era. We also believe that, if the Smart Economy Showcase Project runs as planned, more than 30 million baht would be generated," said the depa President/CEO .

Dr. Nuttapon also states that depa has planned to execute the project for all levels of entrepreneurs, especially those who are small vendors and street food stalls. This is to be done by organising events or activities for entrepreneurs and digital start-ups to meet, share, get ideas, and have digital technology "try on" experiences. The activities focus on developing human capability and building digital skilled human resources (Upskill) to serve the industrial sector (Smart People). In addition, the project also supports businesses to gear towards Smart City as well as have opportunities in expanding market reach in the region from utilising knowledge from the provided free digital transformation courses. With the importance of applying digital technologies in uplifting the Thai business sector, in this project, depa together with partners has integrated collaborative actions to help Thai entrepreneurs run their businesses effectively, get their businesses to a broader extent, as well as be stable and competitive in the Digital Economy System that is yet to come.