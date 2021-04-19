Defense minister joins tree-planting festival in MR 2

The event witnessed the participation of Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, and senior leaders of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.
Addressing the ceremony, MR 2's Commander Maj. Gen. Pham Hong Chuong held that the military region's affiliated units have built concrete plans for the tree-planting campaign and collaborated with local authorities in caring for and protecting forests and improving the ecological environment.
In response to the campaign, the Party committees and chains-of-command at all levels have enhanced information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of the great benefits and values of tree-planting while closely collaborating with local authorities and people to implement various measures to take care of green trees, prevent forest fires and fight deforestation.
After the launching ceremony, General Giang and delegates planted trees at MR 2's headquarters. On this occasion, the defense minister also offered incense at the Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial area inside the headquarters while visiting several MR 2's projects under construction.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- GTPlanet Weekly Rewind: A Festival for the Ages
- The Miz talks Tribute to the Troops, Miz & Mrs., being right about Daniel Bryan and more
- George W. Bush recorded his first ever hole-in-one at age 72
- Green Guru Gone Wrong: William McDonough
- Paisley Park completes the fairytale for owner Andrew Gemmell
- Paisley Park completes fairytale for owner Andrew Gemmell
- Education Hanoi students use art to promote environment protection Buddhist statues at Hanoi pagoda vandalized en masse
- Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer on long-term test: the sleek family estate with loads of promise
- ‘I’m going to get my wife to say hello!’ Harry introduces Meghan to Australian war widow, 98, as he meets her for the third time and shares a cuddle after she stole a cheeky kiss on his previous visits
- 30-Day Huracan: One Month with MT’s New Lamborghini
- DEK: Any victory will cost us
- FMIA: New Team, Same Chuckstrong
Defense minister joins tree-planting festival in MR 2 have 338 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.