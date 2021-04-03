Defense leader inspects Factory Z173

At the meeting with the unit's leadership, the delegation was briefed on the factory's task performance over the past eight months of 2020. The factory achieved a turnover of over VND 625 billion, contributed VND 32.2 billion to the national budget, while reaching 6.2 billion in profits. The average income of workers over this time was VND 10.7 million per person per month.

Apart from fulfilling the annual production goal, the factory paid much attention to caring for workers' lives, improving thequality of its products, and ensuring the maintenance of all equipment.

Speaking at the event, General Truong applauded its achievements over the past time and at the same time required them to continue promoting creativeness, ensuring labor safety and improving productivity. He suggested that the factory should proactively search for new partners, expand their market, and increase production of economic goods.

The Deputy Defense Minister asked the unit's leadership to focus on raising the political awareness of staff and employees, promoting democracy and solidarity, and building strong Party organizations and a comprehensively strong factory.

