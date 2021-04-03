Defense leader inspects Factory X52

The leader was accompanied by the Head of the Navy's technical department and representatives of its functional agencies.

At the working session, the defense leader was briefed on the factory's results in implementing projects on transferring technology and building forces to produce and repair ships at the factory.

Speaking at the event, Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam applauded the efforts of the factory in applying technology and equipment in repairing the Kilo 636-class submarines.

Also, he urged its staff to promote unity to overcome difficulties, master the technology and equipment, as well as to accomplish assigned missions in repairing the navy ships.

After working with the leaders of the factory, the defense leader met with doctors and asked them to thoroughly understand the factory's real situation.

