Defense delegation checks Division 9’s combat readiness

Particularly, delegates checked the unit's combat readiness plans and its preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. They also inspected Regiment 2's ability to shift combat readiness levels.
Concluding the inspection, General Thang highly appreciated the unit for developing detailed combat readiness plans, strictly observing duty regulations, and thoroughly preparing for the upcoming election. Thang evaluated that troops in the unit were fully aware of the combat readiness mission and responsible for preparing for the upcoming election.
He asked the unit to continue promoting education to raise troops' revolutionary vigilance as well as their awareness of the election.
In the coming time, the division should cooperate with localities to follow the political security situation and promote practicing combat readiness plans.
Translated by Tran Hoai
