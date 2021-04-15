Defense and security education councils’ task implementation checked

Particularly, the mission checked the results of the implementation of defense and security education work by the councils over the past time and their achievements in dissemination of defense and security-related information. Delegates also tested councils' members' knowledge of defense and security.
After inspecting, the mission evaluated that the defense and security education councils of the localities and college effectively carried out their missions and regularly maintained defense and security education for different subjects.
The mission asked defense and security education councils of the localities and local education establishments to address shortcomings pointed out by the working missions. In the coming time, the units should regularly study and strictly carry out legal documents and directives on the work, strengthen its organization, and train personnel for information dissemination.
Meanwhile, relevant agencies should promote their advisory role to help defense and security education councils at all levels to effectively carry out the work in localities and schools.
Translated by Tran Hoai
