Dầm Trầu Beach among world’s 25 best beaches

HCM CITY — Dầm Trầu Beach on Côn Đảo Island in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province has been included on the list of the world’s 25 best beaches by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure .
Dầm Trầu Beach, located near the Côn Đảo airport at the edge of Côn Đảo National Park and about 4km from Côn Đảo centre, is one of the most attractive destinations on the island.
On their journey to explore the Côn Đảo Islands, tourists will be surprised by many small islands in the beautiful long coastal areas here.
With golden sand, soft swells and shady groves of bamboo and evergreen trees, it’s the kind of place to spend the day gently swinging in a hammock with a beach read and walking in the surf with a freshly hacked coconut, according to the site.
Travel+Leisure said that due to its location close to the airport, “commercial flights fly thrillingly close”, giving swimmers a chance to watch planes take off and land.
Other beaches included in the list were Clearwater Beach in the US, Saud Beach in the Philippines, Railay West in Thailand, and Elafonissi Beach in Greece. VNS
