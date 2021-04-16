Đà Nẵng pushes ahead with reception of overseas Vietnamese

A view of Đà Nẵng International Airport. — Photo vietnamairport.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng People's Committee on Thursday issued a document on the reception and quarantine of overseas Vietnamese citizens coming to the central city.

To ensure coordination in the reception of overseas Vietnamese entering the city via Đà Nẵng International Airport and in self-paid quarantine at local hotels, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Lê Trung Chinh requested that from April 14 through May 31, relevant agencies only receive and provide health quarantine for overseas Vietnamese citizens coming to the central city on flights organised by enterprises that have quarantine plans approved by authorities.

Chinh also told competent agencies to continue receiving and quarantining foreign experts and diplomatic and official passport holders in line with regulations.

Passengers from foreign destinations arriving at Đà Nẵng International Airport must undergo quarantine at local military-managed facilities or quarantine sites in other provinces and cities.

After May 31, if there are more than two flights from foreign destinations per week, the Health Department will propose quarantine plans to the municipal People's Committee, according to the city mayor.

As of Thursday morning, the COVID-19 infection tally in Việt Nam stood at 2,737, including 2,445 recoveries and 35 deaths. A total 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from foreign pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, according to the Ministry of Health. — VNS