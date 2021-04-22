Đà Nẵng focuses on environmental protection

A view of Đà Nẵng City. —VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — Environmental protection will be placed at the centre of decisions and policies in Đà Nẵng City under a project aiming to build the locality into an environmentally-friendly metropolis in 2021-2030.

The municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment hosted a press conference earlier this week regarding the project, which aims to make a breakthrough in environmental protection and sustainable development in Đà Nẵng.

In the project, environmental solutions have been integrated with socio-economic development strategies, planning schemes and plans. The project also focuses on administrative reform and the application of achievements from the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Đà Nẵng will mobilise resources from various economic sectors and increase budget spending on environmental protection while calling for the involvement of businesses, socio-political organisations and the public in the efforts.

The enhancement of State management will go in tandem with improvements to public awareness about environmental protection.

Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tô Văn Hùng said with a total investment of more than VNĐ15 trillion (US$652.28 million), the project's objective is to maintain and upgrade existing environmental criteria.

Đà Nẵng expects to become an ecological urban area by 2030 that is environmentally safe for people, investors and tourists.

As part of communications activities for the project, the department announced it would hold a water festival on April 29 to promote the precious nature of water and raise public awareness about water resources protection. — VNS