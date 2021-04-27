Culture ministry calls for COVID-19 vigilance during national holiday

Crowds of people at a famous tourist spot in Sa Pa Town, the northern mountain province of Lào Cai. The culture ministry has urged to limit similar crowds during the upcoming national holidays to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has asked provincial and local authorities in the field of culture, sports and tourism to enforce preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the upcoming four-day national holiday.

In an official circular issued by the ministry and sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities on Monday, the ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop in the world with the number of new cases and deaths still increasing in many countries.

Notably, the pandemic is booming on a large scale in a number of countries that share a border with Việt Nam, it said.

“Although it has been well controlled domestically, the risk of returning outbreaks is always permanent, especially from sources of official entries and illegal immigration,” the ministry said in its circular.

The ministry warned that some people have been negligent in pandemic prevention.

To maintain control of the pandemic, the ministry urged People’s Committees of provinces and cities to strictly follow the directions of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on strengthening COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, with continued vigilance against the risk of a new outbreak.

It is necessary to ensure absolute safety for residents and tourists, according to the ministry.

The ministry also asked provinces and cities to limit the organising of unnecessary events and activities that gather crowds of people and direct local tourist service units and agencies to register and self-assess their COVID-19 safety measures.

Provincial and city authorities should inspect pandemic prevention and control measures to promptly detect violations and issue strict punishments if necessary.

The ministry has requested provinces and cities to report on the results of the implementation of the COVID-19 prevention and control programme not later than May 10. — VNS