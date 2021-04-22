A craft workshop on herbal dyeing will be held by The Friends of Vietnam Heritage, in collaboration with Indigo Store. — Photo courtesy of FVH

HÀ NỘI — The Friends of Vietnam Heritage, in collaboration with Indigo Store, will hold a craft workshop on herbal dyeing on Saturday.

Indigo's founder Dương Thị Thanh and her team at the Indigo Store have preserved and restored the traditional culture of ethnic minorities living in the northern mountainous town of Sa Pa in Lào Cai Province by helping about 120 ethnic minority people get involved in the production of organic plants and handmade textiles, aiming to help them make a sustainable livelihood.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about the dyeing techniques before dyeing samples of material using natural dyes extracted from herbs and leaves. Thanh will give information on the herbs and how the dyes have been extracted.

The workshop will take place at Indigo Store, 33A Văn Miếu Street, from 9.30am-11.30am. Cost: VNĐ250,000/person and VNĐ150,000 for students and those under 15 (includes the talk, material and dye to make samples, and a donation to the ethnic minorities in Sa Pa to help keep the craft alive).

To join, RSVP to [email protected] — VNS