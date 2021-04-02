The new Covid-19 outbreak on days close to Tet could seriously affect the Hanoi flower market. Flower growers are worried as prices have dropped dramatically. Nguyen Thi Tuong and her flowers The flower village of Tay Tuu and the flower market of Quang An are still looking forward to merchants. Tay Tuu, the busiest flower village in Hanoi, is now quiet and deserted. Looking at the flower beds she has been growing for a year, which may have to be thrown away, Nguyen Thi Tuong, the owner of a flower garden in Tay Tuu Village, said she had sold all flowers by this time last year. But this year many households have not received any orders. According to Tuong, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Hai Duong are big markets for Tay Tuu’s flower growers. However, the localities have been put into lockdown after Covid-19 infection cases were found. Meanwhile, the prices of tens of kinds of flowers have decreased by 50 percent compared with last year because of the pandemic. Tuong has 3 sao (1sao is equal to 360 square meters) of flower growing area. “Tet is very near. Tomorrow is Ong Cong Ong Tao (Kitchen Gods). If merchants don’t… Read full this story

Covid-19 breaks out pre-Tet, flower villages anxious about sales have 299 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.