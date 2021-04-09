Contemporary dances, classical ballet to be restaged

NeoClassic Ballet is a 189-minute show featuring three contemporary dances and a ballet by French and Vietnamese choreographers. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)

HCM CITY — A special show featuring contemporary dances and ballets will be restaged by artists of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO) on Saturday (April 10).

The 180-minute event, NeoClassic Ballet , will feature three famous contemporary dances and a classical ballet by French and Vietnamese choreographers.

Dépaysement , a production by French choreographer Julien Guerin, will star lead female dancer Thạch Hiểu Lăng.

It tells the stories of a young woman, played by Lăng, who has a dream about sharing her feelings with strangers.

Lăng will perform with support from Yuki Hiroshige, Hồ Phi Điệp and Đàm Đức Nhuận. Young talents Nguyễn Thu Trang, Trần Hoàng Yến and La Mẫn Nhi will also be included.

The artists will dance to music by Chopin, Faure, Beethoven, Satie and Albinoni.

French choreographer Guerin studied dance at the La Rochelle Conservatory and Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris.

He received a degree in ballet teaching from the Centre National de la Danse in Paris in 2005. He has worked for leading ballet troupes such as the English National Ballet and the Ballet of the Opera National de Bordeaux in France.

He has created and choreographed several famous ballets, including Somina Vertigo and Beaudelairean Souls.

Young dancers in the NeoClassic Ballet, a special show staged by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO) this weekend. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)

The show will continue with Falling Angels and My Dream , contemporary dances by Vietnamese choreographers Nguyễn Phúc Hùng and Trần Hoàng Yến

Falling Angels reveals the challenges faced by Việt Nam’s LGBT community in today’s society.

The work will feature dancers Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh and Sùng A Lùng, a Gold Medal winner at the 2016 National Young Choreographer Talent Competition.

The duo will perform to Vietnamese music.

My Dream is a story of youth choreographed by Meritorious Artist Yến . The dance highlights young people, and their dreams and hopes.

Audiences will see Lăng, who performs in Dépaysement , again as the lead dancer in this story.

The three dances , Dépaysement , Falling Angels and My Dream, have been staged several times, leaving a strong impression on audiences.

The event will close with In Your Black Eyes , a new production by choreographer Hùng. The ballet features Thanh Ngân, Thái Bình and Minh Hiếu.

"Through In Your Black Eyes , dancers will introduce neoclassical ballet, a 20th century style that takes from Russian dances and traditional ballet," said choreographer Hùng, a graduate in choreography from the Fontys Dance Academy in the Netherlands.

"The dancing in neoclassic ballet is less rigid than in classical ballet. It is usually done at more extreme tempos and is more technical as well."

The event, NeoClassic Ballet , will begin at 8pm on April 10 at the city's Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn Square, in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue and at www.ticketbox.vn. — VNS