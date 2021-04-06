Congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (R) and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (L). VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations and made phone calls to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders, including State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

In his congratulatory letter and phone call to President Phúc, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thounglun Sisolith stressed that Phúc's election as State President reflected the high trust of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam.

The Lao leader believes that, with his capacity, prestige and experience, President Phúc and the new leadership will continue to bring Việt Nam to greater achievements, thus successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

President Phúc thanked the Lao leader for sending congratulations and making the phone call, expressing his wish to continue working closely with Thounglun Sisolith in his new position to foster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. On this occasion, President Phúc once again congratulated Laos on successfully organising the 11th National Congress of the LPRP and the 9th National Assembly elections, and Thounglun Sisolith on his election as LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos.

The two leaders affirmed that the Party, State and peoples of the two countries always attach great importance and give top priority to promoting the special bilateral relations. They highly appreciated the two countries' efforts to keep cooperation momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining high-level visits and meetings and promoting the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Thounglun Sisolith also spoke highly of the completed construction on schedule of the Lao National Assembly building – a special and meaningful gift of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam – to serve the first session of the 9th National Assembly.

The leaders agreed that in the coming time, the two sides should continue their coordination to well implement high-level agreements, constantly deepening the bilateral cooperation for practical benefits of the two countries' peoples. Both sides also agreed to coordinate in increasing the education of young generations on the great special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries.

President Phúc hoped that the Lao leader would soon pay a visit to Việt Nam and the latter also invited the Vietnamese leader to visit Laos at an appropriate time.

He also sent the best wishes to the Lao leaders and people on the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year (Bunpimay).

On the same day, in his congratulatory letter sent to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh wrote that the election of Chính as Prime Minister of Vietnam demonstrates the confidence of the Party, the Government and the people of Việt Nam in his role, capacity and vision in leading the country to constant development and prosperity.

"I will do my best together with you to fruitfully develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples of our two countries, for the sake of our people as well as for regional and international peace, stability, development and cooperation," he stressed.

Also on April 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, noting the positive growth of the bilateral ties over the past year.

The Chinese leader affirmed that he attached importance to the development of China-Vietnam relations, and was ready to make efforts to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations to obtain new and greater achievements, bringing benefits to both countries and their people.

In his congratulatory message, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised that China and Việt Nam are two friendly neighbours and important cooperation partners. He affirmed that he would actively build a win-win cooperation complexion, thus contributing to the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between China and Việt Nam.

The same day, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen also sent a congratulatory letter to and made a phone call to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

During the phone call, Hun Sen spoke highly of Việt Nam's impressive achievements in socio-economic development and international integration cause and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed his belief that in the new position, President Phúc would continue making great contributions to the renewal and national development cause, thereby continuously enhancing the country's international position.

Phúc affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always wanted to continuously consolidate the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. He also expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of PM Hun Sen, Cambodia would successfully put the pandemic under control, soon stabilise and recover strongly.

Having been delighted at the development in bilateral relations, especially two-way trade, the two leaders affirmed their commitments to maintaining high-level meetings and suitable cooperative mechanisms. They also agreed to intensify collaboration in defence and security and increase the efficiency of borderline management, boost investment and transport connectivity, education and training and people-to-people exchanges.

Hun Sen thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the donation of 200,000 USD to support Cambodia's fight against the pandemic. Phúc expressed his hope that the Cambodian Government would continue caring for and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese Cambodians living, studying and working in Cambodia.

The Cambodian PM also sent a congratulatory letter to newly-elected Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, in which he affirmed his willingness to closely coordinate with his Vietnamese counterpart to deepen the two countries' long-lasting relations on the principles of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, mutual understanding and enhancing multi-faceted cooperation.

He expressed his belief that with the joint efforts and determination to cooperate closely in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, Cambodia and Việt Nam would overcome unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, for the interests of the two nations, for peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity in the region and the world.

In his congratulatory message sent to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the result of ballot casting at the National Assembly demonstrated the great prestige that the Vietnamese leader deserves to receive during the years of working in noble state positions.

Confirming that the Russia-Việt Nam relationship relies on the foundation of long-lasting tradition of friendship and mutual respect, Putin said with the joint efforts, both sides would continue developing the bilateral strategic partnership and win-win cooperation in different fields, thus meeting basic interests of the Russian and Vietnamese peoples, and helping consolidate stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the same day, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide extended congratulations to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNS