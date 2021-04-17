Conference on post-COVID-19 global major trends

Addressing the event, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son stressed that after 35 years of renewal, Vietnam has shown great ambition in becoming a developed high-income country by 2045.
In the joint effort of the entire political system, the foreign affairs sector will play a pioneering role in connecting Vietnam with the world’s major development trends and promoting comprehensive and extensive international integration.
The conference consisted of three parts: digital transformation, the transition of growth model towards inclusivity, self-reliance, sustainable and green recovery orientations.
During the event, delegates proposed suitable policies for Vietnam to help the country tap opportunities from major global trends, thus combining outside resources with internal strengths to make breakthroughs towards realizing its set goals.
