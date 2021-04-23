Concert features Beethoven, Bruch and Brahms

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera will perform in the concert The Great German Three B's, featuring music by Beethoven, Bruch and Brahms, at the HCM City Opera House on April 24 and 25. Photo courtesy of HBSO

HCM CITY – A concert featuring music by Beethoven, Bruch and Brahms will be staged by artists of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) on April 24 and 25.

The event, The Great German Three B's , will feature Meritorious Artist and violinist Bùi Công Duy and violist Phạm Vũ Thiên Bảo.

Meritorious Artist and conductor Trần Vương Thạch, HBSO’s director, will lead the concert.

The concert will open with the Egmont Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven. The overture, along with nine other pieces, premiered in 1810 at the play “Egmont”, about a 16th-century hero in Europe, written by German playwright Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Meritorious Artist and violinist Bùi Công Duy, winner of the first prize and a gold medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in St Petersburg in 1997. Photo courtesy of HBSO

Violinist Duy and violist Bảo will play Max Bruch’s Double Concerto in E minor, Op. 88.

Duy, 40, has won top prizes at international competitions, including first prize and a gold medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in St Petersburg in 1997.

He has performed at concerts in Europe and Asia, and at prestigious halls such as Berliner Symphoniker in Germany and Capella Concert Hall in Russia.

He is deputy rector for concert activities at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music.

Bảo, who holds a master’s degree in viola performance from the Paris National Conservatory of Music, has worked with many renowned musicians and orchestras, and performed at many music festivals in France.

He returned to Việt Nam in 2015 and has since been playing for HBSO.

The concert will close with Symphony No 4 in E minor, Op. 98, by Johannes Brahms, the last of his symphonies. The four-movement symphony premiered in 1885 in Germany.

"We hope audiences will enjoy a night of wonderful music and feel the beauty of classical music," said violist Bảo.

The event is part of a special music programme launched by HBSO and its partner, the Việt Nam National Academy of Music (VNAM) and Hà Nội Philharmonic Orchestra, this year.

The programme celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day on April 30 and VNAM’s 65th birthday. It features 100 musicians from HBSO and VNAM, including young talents like pianist Lưu Đức Anh of Hà Nội.

The concert will be held at 8pm at the city's Opera House at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue and at www.ticketbox.vn . VNS