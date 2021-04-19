Composer Chung releases music book marking his 20-year career

Composer Nguyễn Văn Chung's music book of 50 hit songs has been released in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the Đồng Nai Publishing House

HCM CITY — Well-known composer Nguyễn Văn Chung has released a music book of 50 hit songs which he has written over the last 20 years.

The book has three chapters featuring the themes of love, family and children.

It includes the composer's famous love ballads, such as Vầng Trăng Khóc (Tears of the Moon), Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (Beautiful Scarf) and Chuyện Tình Dưới Mưa (Love in Rain).

The book also consists of popular children's songs such as Gia Đình Nhỏ — Hạnh Phúc To (Small Family — Big Happyness), Bố Ơi Kể Chuyện Con Nghe (Dad, Tell Me a Bedtime Story) and Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mom's Diary).

Nhật Ký Của Mẹ is about mother's love. It was released in 2011 and quickly became famous in the country and overseas.

In 2014, the song was translated into Japanese by composer Yoshimoto Kayo and sung by Vietnamese-Japanese singer Hải Triều, which became popular in Japan.

In 2015, the song performed by pop star Hiền Thục ranked 10th on the CD The Best of Ballroom Music Vol. 36 produced by Casa Musica, a music company in Germany. The album features 45 works performed by popular artists and bands from different countries.

It has had more than 18 million views on YouTube since its release with the voice of singer HiềnThục in 2013.

Chung's music book includes beautiful pictures and sheet music to help readers study singing.

It also comes with photos featuring pop stars such as Khánh Phương and Bảo Thi who performe Chung's songs.

Chung began his career in 2003 after working for Nhạc Xanh Studio, one of the city's private music agencies.

His music styles are pop and R&B, with Vietnamese folk elements.

He has composed about 700 songs, including 300 for children.

"I have worked hard to bring more suitable songs for children, containing lessons on life and family," said Chung, 34, who recently received a copyright certificate for his 300 songs given by the Copyright Office under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. VNS