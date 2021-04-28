Competition for tank crews concludes

During the four-day competition, 230 troops from 15 tank units in the military competed with a high spirit of solidarity and determination. They strictly observed the contest's regulations and ensured absolute safety of personnel and weapons.

At the concluding ceremony, the organizers presented flags to the top tank crews. They also handed over certificates of merit to participating units whose tank crews achieved high results in such events as combined driving and shooting, emergency aid for wounded soldiers, folding of tank canvas overlay, political awareness, and artistic exchange.

Addressing the event, General Thanh applauded participating tank crews for their achievements. He stressed that the good results in the contest reflects the outstanding training programs and combat readiness observance of participating tank units.

He also highlighted the close coordination among tank crew-members, the sound direction of the commanders, and troops' mastering of weaponry and technical equipment during the contest. With these good results, according to him, tank crews will meet the increasing demand on training and combat readiness in the current period.

