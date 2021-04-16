Competition for military mechanics concluded

The closing ceremony was attended by Sen. Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics and Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Tran Van Thuat.
Reportedly, all competitors have heightened their sense of responsibility and completed their tests with absolute safety.
The competition aimed to improve understanding of politics, regulations of labor hygiene and safety, and professionalism for trade union cadres and members at defense agencies and units.
Speaking at the event, General Phuong spoke highly of the participants' efforts, and said that such a competition will significantly contribute to building a good force of military mechanics, enhancing the military's strength and meeting the task requirements in the current context.
The organizing panel handed over 8 first, 12 second, 24 third, and 56 consolation prizes to outstanding competitors. On the occasion, the Military Women Board presented gifts to three female competitors in the competition.
Translated by Trung Thanh
