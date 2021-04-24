Coast guards support fishermen in Hai Phong city

During the event, a contest themed "I love the national seas and islands" was held. In addition, the Region Command also worked with the Hai Phong municipal Youth Union to provide free health checkups and medicines to policy beneficiaries and needy households in Hai An district, and present 30 bicycles to poor students with good academic records.
These were meaningful activities, contributing to showing the responsibility of the Vietnam Coast Guard in general and Coast Guard Region 1 in particular in conducting gratitude activities and taking care of heroic Vietnamese mothers.
The activities also helped build a firm people’s defense posture, while successfully enforcing laws at sea and protecting national sovereignty and security at sea and on islands.
Translated by Chung Anh
