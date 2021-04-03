Climate resilience scheme for urban areas approved

The Vamco storm hit Quảng Điền District in central Thừa Thiên Huế Province last November, causing serious flooding. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has approved a scheme for climate resilience development in urban areas in the next 10 years.

The scheme, which begins this year, focuses on responding to climate change and reasonable use of natural resources to upgrade and develop urban areas, as well as reducing air, water and land pollution.

The scheme will be implemented in coastal urban areas with high risk of inundation and urban areas prone to flooding and landslides.

The scheme is set to be carried out from now until 2030 in 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

The scheme will take place in HCM City, Hà Nội, Cần Thơ, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng in 2021-2025 and will expand to other localities after 2025.

Under the scheme, the Government will evaluate the impacts of climate change on the development of existing urban systems and new urban areas expected to be developed in 2021-30.

Based on these evaluations, authorities will zone off areas vulnerable to climate change, calculate the ability of self-adaptation, propose solutions and develop a database system and warning map against climate change risks in urban areas.

The Government will integrate the climate change response into urban development planning. The system of legal documents on urban planning, investment and development management will also be amended if necessary.

Flood control systems in urban area will be developed, including dredging, renovating drainages, building dykes and large-scale underground water storage works. Solutions such as relocation for affected people and floating houses will also be considered.

The capacity of officials in charge of urban management and development at all levels will be improved to respond to climate change risks. Programmes for scientific and technological research co-operation, green growth, smart urban development, green architecture will be implemented. — VNS