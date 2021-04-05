Circus show restaged to celebrate national holiday

Artists perform in Ba Tư Huyền Bí (Legendary Persia), a special show featuring music, dance, pantomime and circus performances. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

HCM CITY— Phương Nam Theatre, one of HCM City's leading private art troupes, is preparing to restage a special circus and musical show aimed at children and young audiences to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

The show, Ba Tư Huyền Bí (Legendary Persia), features the adventure of Aladdin, a street boy in the Arabian City of Agrabah, and his monkey Abu.

Aladdin meets Princess Jasmine who has fled her sheltered life in her father’s castle.

Aladdin, who loves Jasmine, is used by vizier Jafar to seek a magic lamp hidden in the Cave of Wonders.

He finally becomes rich and powerful and marries Jasmine after facing many challenges.

Ba Tư Huyền Bí is based on a Middle Eastern folk tale from the popular 18th century collection of tales called One Thousand and One Nights .

The show features music, dance, pantomime and circus performances.

Artists from the Phương Nam Theatre will perform in beautiful clothes and accessories with an interior design suited to the show's theme.

"Our new version of Ba Tư Huyền Bí highlights bravery, self-respect, honesty and friendship, and encourages children to oppose evil forces," circus artist Hiền Phước, who plays Aladdin, said. "We have worked hard on our characters. We want our art to dazzle young audiences."

Phước began his career when he was a school boy. He has faced challenges and made sacrifices to develop his art.

He provides fans with new concepts and techniques in circus.

"I hope Ba Tư Huyền Bí can enhance young people's love for the theatre," said Phước.

The show attracted 200 guests on weekends last year.

The new version will debut at 10am at the HCM City Circus Theatre on Hoàng Minh Giám Street, Gò Vấp District, on April 18. It will be staged every weekend in April and May. — VNS