Chocolate & berries textures

With Executive Chef Erick Garcia from Hotel Meliá Hanoi

A pure delicious dessert made of four different textures of chocolate, including chocolate coconut truffles, chocolate mousse, Dulcey mousse, and crispy chocolate bar.

Ingredients:

Preparation:

Chocolate coconut truffle : Stir 130 ml of whipped cream. Bring the condensed coconut milk to the boil and pour into a mixture of white chocolate, melted unsalted butter, Malibu wine, and whipped cream. Stir until completely mixed. Pour the mixture and freeze for 1 hour. Roll into balls of about 20 gr each then roll in the coconut rice.

Chocolate mousse : Bring 285 gr of fresh milk and 285 gr of whipping cream to the boil. Steam a mixture of 5 egg yolks, 100 gr of white sugar and 1 gr of salt. Pour the boiled milk into the steamed mixture then add dark chocolate 55% and cocoa butter and stir evenly. Steam until the chocolate is melted completely, then place in the freezer for 1 hour.

Dulcey mousse : Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water and allow to soften. Bring 125 ml of fresh milk and 125 ml of whipped cream to the boil. Steam 3 egg yolks and pour in the boiled milk, add the soaked gelatin sheets and Dulcey chocolate 32%, and stir until smooth after each addition. Steam until the chocolate is melted completely then place in the freezer for 1 hour.