With Executive Chef Erick Garcia from Hotel Meliá Hanoi
A pure delicious dessert made of four different textures of chocolate, including chocolate coconut truffles, chocolate mousse, Dulcey mousse, and crispy chocolate bar.
Executive Chef Erick Garcia
Ingredients:
- Whipped cream: 1 litre
- Fresh milk: 500 ml
- Condensed coconut: 50 gr
- Cocoa powder: 50 gr
- White chocolate: 750 gr
- Dark chocolate 55%: 270 gr
- Dulcey chocolate 32%: 500 gr
- Unsalted butter: 75 gr
- Cocoa butter: 90 gr
- Malibu wine: 20 ml
- Coconut rice: 200 gr
- Egg yolks: 8
- Gelatin sheets: 15 gr
- White sugar: 400 gr
- Salt: 1 gr
- Water: 100 ml
- Blueberries: 100 gr
Chocolate & berries textures
Preparation:
- Chocolate coconut truffle : Stir 130 ml of whipped cream. Bring the condensed coconut milk to the boil and pour into a mixture of white chocolate, melted unsalted butter, Malibu wine, and whipped cream. Stir until completely mixed. Pour the mixture and freeze for 1 hour. Roll into balls of about 20 gr each then roll in the coconut rice.
- Chocolate mousse : Bring 285 gr of fresh milk and 285 gr of whipping cream to the boil. Steam a mixture of 5 egg yolks, 100 gr of white sugar and 1 gr of salt. Pour the boiled milk into the steamed mixture then add dark chocolate 55% and cocoa butter and stir evenly. Steam until the chocolate is melted completely, then place in the freezer for 1 hour.
- Dulcey mousse : Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water and allow to soften. Bring 125 ml of fresh milk and 125 ml of whipped cream to the boil. Steam 3 egg yolks and pour in the boiled milk, add the soaked gelatin sheets and Dulcey chocolate 32%, and stir until smooth after each addition. Steam until the chocolate is melted completely then place in the freezer for 1 hour.
- Crispy chocolate bar : Bring water to the boil at 121 degrees C, add 300 gr of white sugar and 50 gr of cocoa powder and stir evenly. Cool naturally and cut into thin slices around 3 cm wide and 11 cm long. Decorate with blueberries.
Result :
- The blend of Malibu and melt-in-your-mouth coconut chocolate truffles with the light, sweet scent of the smooth and spongy mousse cream and the crunchy crust of the chocolate is a delicious dessert to wrap up a great meal. Best paired with wine.
You can enjoy several other food creations by Executive Chef Erick Garcia and his talented team at El Patio Restaurant at the Hotel Melia Hanoi, 44 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hà Nội.
