Chinese fishing ban has no legal value under Vietnam’s sovereignty

PANO – Chinese fishing ban has no legal value on the waters under Vietnam's sovereignty. Thus, Vietnamese fishermen can continue going offshore and fishing.

Nguyen Van Trung, Deputy Head of the Fisheries Surveillance Department answered that when he was asked by the press on China's unilaterally putting a fishing ban at the waters, which comes into effect from May 16 th to August 1 st , 2014.

Photo for illustration. dantri.com.vn

On May 21 st , the Fisheries Surveillance Department said that fisheries surveillance and coast guard forces have been given enough logistics and care for their health. The forces are determined to hold firm to safeguard Vietnam's sovereignty over its sea.

Around the area where China is illegally placing the Haiyang Shiyou – 981 drilling rig, Vietnam's law enforcement forces are supporting and protecting Vietnam's fishermen. Some 40 Vietnamese fishing boats are fishing there as usual despite dangers posed by China's armored fishing ships.

Translated by Ngoc Bich

