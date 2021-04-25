Chinese defense minister visits Vietnam

A welcoming ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon in Hanoi, led by Vietnamese Minister of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang.
Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang (R) and the Vietnamese delegation receive Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Hanoi, April 25, 2021. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Thuy.
Senior Lieutenant General Giang said Vietnam always appreciate the importance of strengthening the traditional friendship and promoting comprehensive strategic partnership with China, considering this among the top priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy.
Wei, who will be in Vietnam for a four-day visit (April 24-27), affirmed that the defense cooperation between Vietnam and China is one of the crucial activities that contribute to improving the friendship and cooperation between the two parties and states, for the benefits of the people, peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each country, as well as in the region and around the globe.
Chinese Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe (L) meets with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi, April 25, 2021. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Thuy.
Talking about remaining issues, Giang said Vietnam looks for peaceful solutions to tackles disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).
The two ministers witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing a unit to strengthen international cooperation between the two armies.
Vietnam and China established official diplomatic ties in 1950.
