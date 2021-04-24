Chinese Defence Minister welcomed in Quang Ninh

Vietnamese and Chinese officials in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted an official ceremony to welcome Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at Hoanh Mo border gate, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on April 24, as part of the sixth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange .

Earlier, Giang also attended the exchange in Dongxing city, China's Guangxi province.

The two ministers later cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam – China friendship cultural house in Dong Van commune, Binh Lieu district, Quang Ninh province, which was built by the two defence ministries.

Minister Giang, for his part, said Vietnam always attaches importance to developing fine neighbourliness and long-standing relationship with China. Over the past years, defence cooperation has become one of the important pillars in the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.