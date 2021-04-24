Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted an official ceremony to welcome Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at Hoanh Mo border gate, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on April 24, as part of the sixth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange .
Earlier, Giang also attended the exchange in Dongxing city, China's Guangxi province.
The two ministers later cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam – China friendship cultural house in Dong Van commune, Binh Lieu district, Quang Ninh province, which was built by the two defence ministries.
Minister Giang, for his part, said Vietnam always attaches importance to developing fine neighbourliness and long-standing relationship with China. Over the past years, defence cooperation has become one of the important pillars in the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
On the occasion, the two ministers presented gifts to residents in Dong Van commune and a township in Guangxi province./.
- Quang Ninh approves $36m hi-tech farming zone
- Quang Ninh completes land clearance for Van Don – Mong Cai highway
- Ha Long city welcomes 7.9 million visitors in nine months
- Van Don Airport welcomes international flight from RoK
- Australia vows to deepen defence ties with India, increase engagement in Indian Ocean
- Chinese embassy hosts farewell reception for 34th Chinese medical team to Sudan
- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to a grand welcome
- Queen Elizabeth approves UK prime minister's request to suspend parliament
- Chinese FM calls for stronger China-Chile cooperation
- Chinese president meets former New Zealand PM John Key
- Nepali president hosts grand welcome banquet for Xi
- Namibia's President hails Chinese astronauts' visit
Chinese Defence Minister welcomed in Quang Ninh have 323 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.