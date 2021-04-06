Children’s Council model makes children’s voices heard

The model also has served as an important representative for children of the city over the more than three years since its establishment.
Chairman of the Hanoi Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (HYPO) Ly Duy Xuan stressed that care, education and protection of children are for the sake of the country's long-term benefit and the State and people must work to create optimal conditions for their comprehensive development.
Under the Prime Minister's Decision 1235/QD-TTg dated August 3, 2015 on approving a programme on promoting children's involvement in child-related issues, Hanoi is among five provinces and cities selected for the pilot of the Children's Council model.
In the reviewed period, the municipal Children's Council, set up with 41 members, arranged over 300 activities to garner children's opinions at grassroots level and held five meetings at city level, with focus on tackling learning pressure, school violence, and child abuse in the community and cyber space, among others.
Members of the Council also joined regular training courses to improve soft and social skills so as to better fulfil their role.
Although the model is newly-launched, its members have exerted efforts to hold numerous practical activities. Many children's opinions have been inscribed in Hanoi's legal documents.
Source: VNA
- Sadiq Khan's own council SCRAPS his £33million green traffic scheme for causing 'chaos', blocking emergency vehicles and generating 'excessive levels of pollution'
- Is Sadiq Khan's OWN council about to U-turn on his £33m green scheme? Urgent review is ordered of TfL traffic measures in Tooting for causing 'chaos' and 'excessive pollution'
- 'Keep them at home': Headteacher in Berkshire tells parents not to send their children to school amid soaring Covid cases as more councils look set to defy orders to open primaries despite assurances from Boris Johnson
- Column: You as a student, can make the difference
- ‘We’re the ones making Google the money’: 2 Alphabet union workers on why they organized
- 'Happy Birthday, darling - we're still in the house you were snatched from 16 years ago': Parents of three children taken into care amid false abuse claims try to trace the eldest as she hits 21 - and ban on contact expires
- Boris Johnson urges parents to send children to 'safe' primary schools tomorrow - but refuses to rule out full shutdown to control mutant Covid as he admits tougher measures might be needed
- Why is Keanu Reeves dating a grey-haired artist more shocking than Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest model girlfriend?
- Left-wing councils and unions unite to keep school's shut as Gavin Williamson promises to move heaven and earth to get children back into classrooms with testing for all secondary pupils and teachers
- Council threatens to take single mum to court over 3p benefit overpayment
- Whitty and Vallance 'MUST show us the evidence for shutting schools': Top Tory demands answers on mutant strain's risk to children as Hancock and Gove push for delay return of classes while parents beg for clarity
- Council says school kids should not give Christmas cards due to coronavirus risk
Children’s Council model makes children’s voices heard have 504 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.