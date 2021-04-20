Children in Gia Lai receive free heart disease screening

Speaking at the event, Colonel Tran Van Thuan, Director of Viettel Gia Lai, held that the program has been held for the third time in the province.

The event's relevant information has been disseminated widely to local people. During the two day programs, top medical experts from the Medicine University Hospital of Ho Chi Minh City will provide congenital heart disease screening tests for over 2,000 poor local children, he added.

In addition, doctors will give advice to locals on detecting symptoms of the congenital heart disease such as chronic cough, abnormal breathing, or bronchitis.

If a patient who needs an intervention or surgery meets the program’s criteria, he or she will be provided for a free treatment course.

Apart from the free congenital heart disease screening program, Viettel Gia Lai also effectively implemented other activities such as taking care of war cemeteries in the area, providing scholarships for needy children, and installing telehealth systems at medical facilities in the locality.

Translated by Trung Thanh