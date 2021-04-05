Child models to strut their stuff in Hà Nội

Child models will present collections of 40 designers. Photo courtesy of the organiser

HÀ NỘI — The International Super Model Kid Festival 2021 will take place on July 10-11 and October 10 in Hà Nội, gathering 650 models presenting new collections from 40 designers.

The collections will combine traditional culture and modern factors, according to general director Lê Trần Đắc Ngọc, owner of Đắc Ngọc Designer House.

"The catwalk will be arranged following the international standards bringing a colourful party for fashion lovers. We will have 3,000 audiences in three shows. Some international magazines including Audacious and Alicio will cover the events," said Ngọc.

As many as 65 child models will shine at the events including Hữu Nhật, Phan Trang Anh, Trần Phương Anh, Nguyễn Hòa Tú Quyên, Susi Bảo Trân and Vũ Nguyễn Khánh Linh, who have performed at various international fashion shows and won awards abroad.

"The festival will build a bridge between designers and the customers. It's a playground for young talents and helps discover a new generation of models for Vietnamese and international fashion industries," said designer Ngọc who has introduced collections at many fashion weeks in Malaysia, UAE, the UK, Russia, South Korea and Thailand.

This year foreign designers and representatives of international brands can't attend the festival as planned but foreign specialists of fashion, hair stylists and make-up artists based in Việt Nam will support the designers and models. VNS