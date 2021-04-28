Chàm Islands’ bird’s nest products get GI certification

Birds build nests on vertical cliffs in a cave on Chàm Islands. The islands’ birds’ nest product was awarded the Geographical Indication by the Ministry of Science and Technology. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper

QUẢNG NAM — After four years of preparations, the National Office of Intellectual Property of Việt Nam has granted Geographical Indication (GI) to the Chàm Islands bird's nest products.

The Hội An City People's Committee, which has jurisdiction over the islands, said the product contributed 20 per cent to the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) annually.

A report from the Ministry of Science and Technology said the bird’s nests are seen as one of the best products in Việt Nam due to their high nutritional value with 50 per cent protein.

The year-round cool climate and well-protected terrain on the islands naturally create the best quality for the salangane product, the report unveiled.

The GI recognition will help improve the product’s brand and protect it from being mixed with other bird’s nest products from Khánh Hòa and Bình Định provinces.

The management board of bird’s nest production on Cù Lao Chàm Islands said the exploitation of birds' nest earned 1.3 tonnes of raw product worth VNĐ80 billion ($3.5 million) per year.

Currently, a kilo of bird’s nest costs from $1,000 to $6,000.

Bird’s nest products on display at an exhibition in Hội An City. — Photo courtesy of Nguyển Thế Hùng

Hội An is focusing on traditional production of the islands' bird’s nest products to create luxury products rather than mass industrial processing.

Last year, the city established a rescue centre in Mũi Dứa Cave in an attempt to rescue the thousands of baby swallows that fall from their nests each year.

April and August is the main time of bird’s nest collection at three caves on three islets of Khô, Tò Vò and Cả of the islands.

The GI recognition also covers the brand protection and labels product from different caves on eight islets.

A worker checks a bird’s nest in a cave of the Chàm Islands. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Việt Nam’s bird’s nest exports are expected to swell in the coming year.

Forty-two out of 63 provinces and cities in Việt Nam participate in the swift breeding industry with a total of 20,000 birdhouses and an annual volume of approximately 120 tonnes, worth about $450 million. — VNS