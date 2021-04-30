Central Retail launches its largest shopping mall in Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — Central Retail in Việt Nam on Thursday launched its GO! Mall & GO! Hypermarket on Việt Bắc Street in Tân Lập District, Thái Nguyên City.
On a total area of 36,000m2 and with an investment of VNĐ540 billion (US$23.2 million), this is the largest and most modern shopping mall of Central Retail in Việt Nam. It is expected that GO! Thái Nguyên would attract around 300 business associates to provide a wide range of products from essential goods, fast-moving consumer goods to innovative and entertainment services for people in the province.
Trịnh Việt Hùng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, welcomed the investment of Central Group in Thái Nguyên Province. He urged local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to promote local products to the people in the province and in the nearby localities.
Thái Nguyên Province is a key industrial and economic centre in the North. The well-established infrastructure and the strategic geographical location enables the province to enhance the locals' living standard and boost GDP annual growth.
"With the new mall concept that brings fresh & modern look and accommodates all customers' diversified needs, we believe that the operation of GO! Thái Nguyên will not only provide a quality shopping experience for the locals and the neighbouring provinces, but also contribute to the dynamic retail industry and exciting future of Việt Nam," said Christian Olofsson, property president of Central Retail in Việt Nam. — VNS
