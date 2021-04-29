Central province debuts first Ngọc Linh ginseng plant

An engineer introduces a sapling of Ngọc Linh ginseng at the Sâm Sâm company in Quảng Nam Province. It’s the first ever Ngọc Linh ginseng processing plant in Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành

QUẢNG NAM — The central province has inaugurated the first-ever Ngọc Linh ginseng production plant – a major hi-tech processing factory combined with a seed and research centre – at Tam Thăng Industrial Park in Tam Kỳ City.

It's the first and the biggest plant nationwide specialising in producing finished products, pharmaceuticals and food from ginseng roots.

The factory, which was built by Sâm Sâm Company with an investment of VNĐ125 billion (US$5.4 million) in the first phase, would produce 200,000 capsules and provide 5 million Ngọc Linh ginseng saplings per year.

Chairman of the company, Nguyễn Đức Lực, said the plant will help build global production chains for the national brand and boost sustainable development of the Ngọc Linh ginseng zone in the district of Nam Trà My in Quảng Nam Province.

"We planned a 100ha ginseng farm in Nam Trà My district – a major ginseng farm in Việt Nam – to boost the production and conservation of primary forests," Lực said.

A worker plants Ngọc Linh ginseng at a farm in Nam Trà My District. Quảng Nam Province has planned 20,000ha for developing ginseng farming in the district. Photo courtesy of Đức Lực

"The plant is the first step in a long-term strategy promoting the national brand worldwide. We also create a complete circle of high-quality Ngọc Linh ginseng production from seed selection, plantation and harvest, to storage and processing," he said.

He said a fresh kilo of Ngọc Linh ginseng is sold for VNĐ100 million (US$4,300), but processed products including capsules, foods, essential oils, cosmetics, drinks and tea would create higher value for the Quảng Nam-based brand.

He added the company has been co-operating with WWF.

The central province plans an area of 20,000ha across seven zones of Ngọc Linh ginseng.

Ngọc Linh ginseng, grown both in Nam Trà My District in Quảng Nam Province and Kon Tum, was recognised as a National Brand and given a Geographical Indication in 2018.

A processing zone of the Ngọc Linh ginseng production plant in central Quảng Nam Province. It plans to produce 200,000 capsules and 5 million saplings each year. VNS Photo Công Thành

Ngọc Linh ginseng often grows 1,400m above sea level, in forests in Nam Trà My district in Quảng Nam and Tu Mơ Rông District in Kon Tum Province.

Up to 26 businesses agreed to invest $221 million in farming ginseng and processing essential oils, cosmetics, drinks and capsules from ginseng in the district.

Nam Trà My district and Hamyang County in South Korea agreed to boost tourism, agriculture, conservation and the development of Ngọc Linh ginseng. — VNS