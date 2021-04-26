Central localities showcase tourism stimulus programmes in HCM City

Hundreds of tour packages, travel products and services in Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Bình, all in the central region, are introduced at a tourism promotion programme in HCM City on Friday (April 24). VNA/VNS Photo Mỹ Phương

HCM CITY — Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Bình have offered hundreds of tour packages, travel products and services with attractive discounts at a promotional programme in HCM City.

The programme titled 'Amazing Central Heritage' is aimed at promoting the unique heritages of the four central localities.

A wide range of new travel products and services with high quality are offered to tourists at discounted prices as part of efforts to revive the tourism industry, Trần Văn Phúc, deputy director of Thừa Thiên Huế Province's Department of Tourism, said.

Nguyễn Xuân Bình, deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Tourism, said on Friday that the programme in HCM City, a key market for the central region's tourism sector, attracted the participation of more than 300 travel firms that offered tour packages, including cuisine and leisure travel products and entertainment activities.

They received a large number of bookings for the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays and upcoming summer holidays, he added.

The 'Amazing Central Heritage' four-day tour package priced at VNĐ4.09 million (US$177) a person and the 'Amazing Đà Nẵng' three-day package priced at VNĐ3.49 million ($150) are among the most popular.

Tourists can enjoy free entry at many attractions in Đà Nẵng such as the Ngũ Hành Sơn tourist area, Đà Nẵng Museum, and Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum.

Hotels and resorts in the city are offering 20-50 per cent discounts on room rates and services until year-end.

The four localities will strengthen oversight and seek feedback from tourists on the quality of products and services.

City's efforts to attract visitors

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been undertaking various promotion activities to attract tourists.

Its attractive destinations, distinct cultural and traditional identities, diverse cuisine and shopping experiences have been showcased at various events such as the Áo Dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival in March, the HCM City International Marathon in April and HCM City Travel Fair in May.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said travel bloggers and celebrities would be invited to the 'Sài Gòn – Check in' programme.

Many travel firms in the city have strengthened links with their counterparts elsewhere to create new travel products.

Domestic travel has shown signs of recovery with tourist firms in the city getting a lot of bookings for the upcoming holidays on April 30 and May 1, she added. — VNS