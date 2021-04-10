Candidates of graduation examination must be given good conditions: Deputy PM

Mr. Dam made the statement while chairing a meeting on preparation for the national high school graduation examination yesterday in Hanoi.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: VGP)
Mentioning the preparation of the national examination, a representative from the Ministry of Education and Training said that the ministry has completed all steps for the upcoming examination. Participants at the meeting voiced their opinions that local authorities should be given accountability; yet, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Education Minister will take on the overall responsibility of the examination. Moreover, the Ministry will publicize students' academic reports and compose tests.
Newly-elected Education Minister Nguyen Kim Son said that inspectors from the Ministry will directly work with sub-divisions upon preparations for the examination to ensure the best result.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasized that after 6 years of implementation, the education sector has completed the roadmap for the high school graduation exam. The most obvious outcome of the exam is that it has had an impact on holistic education with the consideration of streamlining of students. Opportunities for students to choose universities basing on their own abilities and aspirations are much better than before.
Deputy PM Dam ordered the Ministry to assume the overall responsibility for the examination transparently and fairly. Additionally, the Ministry must have an analysis and assessment of mark gaps between cities and provinces to discover illegal adjustment of students' marks.
Last but not least, local administration and leaders of cities and provinces in which the examination takes place will be held accountable for organizing the examination and adopting preventive measures agaisnt Covid-19.
By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan
