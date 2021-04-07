Campaign to be held for World Intellectual Property Day

According to the Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, the campaign will feature a wide range of activities to connect the community, media, schools, and enterprises, including a writing contest and online conferences and forums to provide information on intellectual property to businesses, artists, inventors, and the community.

Various documents will be promoted to introduce the important role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the economy and how they can use their intellectual property rights to become stronger and improve their competitiveness and resilience.

Other activities include the building of a website providing information on intellectual property, affairs, videos, and Q&As on the subject. Social media users are encouraged to use the hashtag #worldipday to promote activities.

A photo contest will also be organized along with talks introducing products of businesses, artists, and inventors and matters relating to intellectual property rights.

A number of specific events will also be held, targeting different groups, especially students.

Source: VNA