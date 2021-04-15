CAAV proposes installing night lighting at Con Dao Airport

The Con Dao Airport is located on Con Dao Island and investing in lighting for night operations is difficult due to weather and environmental conditions. As the airport is not permitted to operate 24 hours a day, flights only take off and land during the daytime.

According to the CAAV, this affects operational capacity at a time when Vietnamese carriers are opening more flights to Con Dao – one of the most beautiful and pristine islands in Vietnam.

A lighting system would therefore help the airport increase capacity, facilitating travel and promoting local socio-economic development.

FLC Group, the owner of Bamboo Airways, has proposed Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and the ACV approve funding for the installation of lights at the airport to allow it to increase flight capacity at night.

Two Vietnamese airlines currently conduct flights to Con Dao – Bamboo Airways and VASCO, an affiliate of Vietnam Airlines. Bamboo Airways conduct flights linking Con Dao with Hanoi, Hai Phong, Vinh in Nghe An province, and Ho Chi Minh City, while VASCO operates HCM City-Con Dao flights.

Source: VNA